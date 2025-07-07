Last chance to set the fundraising wheels in motion for The Myton Hospices’ annual Cycle Challenge

Don’t miss out! Get ready to pedal for your local hospice by joining The Myton Hospices’ annual Cycle Challenge, taking place on Sunday 3rd August, starting from Warwick Myton Hospice.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re an experienced cyclist or just looking for a fun challenge, there is a distance to suit everyone. Choose from 50km, 100km, or 100-mile routes and enjoy the scenic beauty of Warwickshire and the Cotswolds while supporting your local hospice. Once you’ve completed your ride, you’ll be welcomed back to Warwick Myton Hospice where there will be food, drinks and entertainment.

Myton is aiming to raise £55,000 from this event, which will help fund the running costs of Warwick Myton Hospice for 11 days. These vital funds will directly contribute to providing care for people living with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Walker, Events and Campaigns Manager at The Myton Hospices, said:

The Myton Hospices - Cycle Challenge

"We are thrilled to host our popular cycling event again this year and invite everyone to join us whilst raising funds for Myton’s essential services. Everyone who takes part in this year's Cycle Challenge will help to ensure we can be here for more people when they need us most, now and in the future."

The Myton Hospices is a charity, not the NHS, and they have to raise £12.7 million of the £15.3 million it costs this year to continue providing their services free of charge to patients and their families.

So, with less than a month to go, saddle up, start fundraising, and help Myton make this year’s Cycle Challenge the best one yet! By taking part, you'll be supporting your local hospice and helping to make a difference in your community.

Find out more and secure your spot on the start line online at www.mytonhospice.org/Cycle