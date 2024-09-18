Last few days of Alchemy art exhibition
Last few days!
We’re really pleased to say our Alchemy exhibition, ‘Earthly Joys’ is on show in Floor One Gallery at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum until 21st September. All welcome.
Anita says "Congratulations everyone the exhibition looks lovely. So uplifting! I think it will be very well received. Rugby is very lucky to have this exhibition and free as well. Top job all of you!"
Sue says "It all went together really well, Always a challenge with so many diverse pieces!… ) but in the end that’s its strength I think."
Martin says "The joy in a work of art, or craft, is not only for the creator/artist.The joy can be and is, of course, experienced by the viewer too.
Carol and Glynis say "Flowers bring us (earthly) joys, and even the algae seen on a walk along the great central way in Rugby! Beauty in the little things."
Jo says "Earthly Joys! I think that perhaps the exclamation mark invites us to make what we like of it.....whatever brings us (you, me, creator, viewer, anyone) joy on this earth."
ALCHEMY has now been in existence for over 12 years. It was conceived as a new, dynamic, forward moving art group, based on participation and equal sharing of workload and benefit - to be informal and modern yet still confident in the commitment of its members to meet regularly to discuss fine art and exhibit collectively. Their experience and skills fuse to create artworks which play with artistic processes; always experimenting; always changing.
Most of the members of Alchemy are also members of other Rugby art groups, such as Rugby Artists' Group, Rugby and District Art Society, The Tantalus Project, and Rugby Artists and Makers Network, and also regularly exhibit their work with these groups.
