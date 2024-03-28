Last two days of Carol Wheeler's latest exhibition
Carol Wheeler has been showing a collection of 15 paintings of mixed media seascapes and landscapes at Art at the Alex for the past 6 weeks.
Many of these paintings start with collage and then other media such as acrylic paint, oil pastel, soft pastel and inktense pencils are added. This process allows for "happy accidents" with the collage peeking through and makes for interesting viewing.
Do come and have a look at the exhibition on Friday or Saturday from 10am-4pm.
Venue: Alexandra Arts, 72-73 James Street, Rugby CV21 2SL.