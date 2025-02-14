Leading Coventry artist returns to city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coventry-born artist Ben Sanderson returns to the city for an Artists In Conversation at Warwick Arts Centre, on Wednesday 26 February 2025.

The free talk, which starts at 6.30pm, also includes Glaswegian artist Ruth Ewan, and is linked to Warwick Arts Centre's current exhibition, The Future Is Today: Prints and the University of Warwick 1965 to Now.

This large exhibition is part of the University of Warwick’s 60 h anniversary celebrations, and includes work by both Ruth and Ben, as well as prints by Pop Artists Andy Warhol and Peter Blake, and Tracy Emin and Damien Hirst, who both emerged during the 1990s as part of the Young British Artists movement.

Others featured in the exhibition include David Hockney, Graham Sutherland, Joseph Beuys, Sonia Boyce, RB Kitaj, Julian Opie, Eric Ravilious, Paula Rego, Yinka Shonibare, and George Shaw (also from Coventry).

Ben Sanderson's limited edition print Placing Place (2024), which is part of The Future Is Today exhibition, as well as available to purchase.

The exhibition is open until Sunday 9 March 2025, Tuesdays to Sundays, 11am to 8pm. Admission free.

Sanderson completed a foundation course in Art and Design at Coventry University in 2006 before studying for a BA in Fine Art at the University College Falmouth. He has had many exhibitions of his work in the UK, the most recent being Ouroboros at the Mirror Gallery, Plymouth in 2024.

Now based at a studio in Helston, Cornwall, he works across various media.

Discussing his work, Ben says: "My works develop slowly, attuned to the seasons, embracing cyclical processes of growth and decay. I work in painting, drawing and textiles, often returning to, and transforming work. Monotypes on paper are echoed in printed elements appearing on canvas; canvas is sewn and patched back together, or mulched to become rag paper, becoming a ground for new painting."

Coventry-born artist Ben Sanderson in his Cornish studio.

For The Future Is Today, Ben was commissioned by the University of Warwick to produce a new print in an edition of 60 to mark the 60th birthday. Entitled Placing Place (2024), Sanderson created abstracted forms and hexagons which represent a patchwork quilt started by the artist’s mother when she was 18-years-old, using old Christmas cards and envelopes from her part-time job at Dunlop templates for the shapes.

Copies of the print are available for purchase from the Artists In Conversation event and exhibition.

For more details, see: warwickartscentre.co.uk