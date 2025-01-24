Leaf-Cutter Ants return to Stratford Butterfly Farm this half-term

Atta Cephalotes

This half term from 15 – 23 February sees the return of the fascinating ‘Leaf-Cutter Ants’ in Minibeast Metropolis at Stratford Butterfly Farm! The colony of Atta Cephalotes arrived at the Butterfly Farm in August 2024 and have been settling into their new environment. Atta Cephalotes originate from an area in Southern Mexico down to Bolivia and are ruled by a single Queen. The Queen will lay millions of eggs over her 15-year lifespan. Colonies can grow to have ten million workers, all of which are sterile females.

The Butterfly Farm team who are looking after the ants have been busy during the last few weeks preparing their new home. They have built the overhead ropework and laid a trail of honeysuckle and privet to encourage the ants along the rope into a viewing area so that visitors can see close-up the ants going about their daily business!

New to the Butterfly Farm and on display in Minibeast Metropolis, is an exquisite ‘Orchid Mantis’, Hymenopus Coronatus, which are native to the tropical rainforests of Southeast Asia. These mantises are specifically adapted to camouflage themselves on orchid flowers where they prey on flying insects looking to feed on the flower’s nectar. Females are much bigger than the males and are highly cannibalistic. The females sometimes eat the smaller males, especially when they come together to mate!

Jane Kendrick, Marketing Manager at Stratford Butterfly Farm said, “This half term come and see the amazing Leaf Cutter Ants as they march high above on a rope walkway stretching 25 metres to carry leaves. The ants can carry loads exceeding ten times their own body weight! Come Valentine's Day why not treat your loved one with a romantic visit to the Butterfly Farm, find a tranquil place to take in the beautiful, lush surroundings whilst hundreds of tropical butterflies’ dance around you!”

Orchid Mantis

Meet the Mini-Beast handling and Butterfly Life-cycle demonstrations will also be held daily in the Discovery Zone at 11:00am each day throughout half term. The Gift Shop has a beautiful range of nature inspired Fairtrade gifts and sells chilled drinks, snacks, confectionery and ice-creams.

To see hundreds of spectacular butterflies, insects, reptiles, and spiders visit the Butterfly Farm from 10am to 5pm, last entry 4pm. Open every day of the week except Christmas Day. For more information including purchasing gift vouchers, admission prices and group rates, please visit the website at www.butterflyfarm.co.uk or telephone on 01789 299288