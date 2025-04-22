Having fun at Feel Good 2024

On Saturday 25th April from 11am to 10pm Sydenham’s SYDNI centre will host Leamington Feel Good Festival 2025.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This community festival will feature performances, workshops, open stages and jam sessions and will offer opportunities to enjoy and experience children’s activities, music, art, poetry, dance, and photography.

The full programme is at https://www.feelgoodfestival.info/revised_timetable.html

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The indoor festival is inspired by the work of the late Stephen Boyer and will be opened by Steve’s sister, Louise Jennings.

Entry is by a donation of £5 for adults with free entrance for children and the event is raising money for creative experiences for children.

Artists performing include Abi Rowberry, Andrew Lock, Ann Atkins, Ben Smith, Ben, Bob Powell, Bob Cooper, Des Fraser, Helen Kenworthy, Hoarse Whisperers, Hugh Reynolds, Jill Davis, John Watson, Jon Harrington, Jonathan Waller, Keith Donnelly & Lauren South, Kevin Dempsey, Liz Clarkson, Luke Bricknell, Maria Barham, Matt Black, Mick Cox, Mystery Train rock and roll band, Nate, Matt Black, Mick Cox, Paul Monks, Paul & Glenn Elliott, Paul Englefieldd, Rupam art busk, Saraband Swing Trio, Sean McFadden, Seren, Steve Redshaw, Wendy Barzetovic, Wes Finch, Yonderland and Zebb Clench.