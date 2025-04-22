Leamington Feel Good Festival 2025

By Paul Englefield
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 17:03 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 08:32 BST
Having fun at Feel Good 2024
On Saturday 25th April from 11am to 10pm Sydenham’s SYDNI centre will host Leamington Feel Good Festival 2025.

This community festival will feature performances, workshops, open stages and jam sessions and will offer opportunities to enjoy and experience children’s activities, music, art, poetry, dance, and photography.

The full programme is at https://www.feelgoodfestival.info/revised_timetable.html

The indoor festival is inspired by the work of the late Stephen Boyer and will be opened by Steve’s sister, Louise Jennings.

Entry is by a donation of £5 for adults with free entrance for children and the event is raising money for creative experiences for children.

Artists performing include Abi Rowberry, Andrew Lock, Ann Atkins, Ben Smith, Ben, Bob Powell, Bob Cooper, Des Fraser, Helen Kenworthy, Hoarse Whisperers, Hugh Reynolds, Jill Davis, John Watson, Jon Harrington, Jonathan Waller, Keith Donnelly & Lauren South, Kevin Dempsey, Liz Clarkson, Luke Bricknell, Maria Barham, Matt Black, Mick Cox, Mystery Train rock and roll band, Nate, Matt Black, Mick Cox, Paul Monks, Paul & Glenn Elliott, Paul Englefieldd, Rupam art busk, Saraband Swing Trio, Sean McFadden, Seren, Steve Redshaw, Wendy Barzetovic, Wes Finch, Yonderland and Zebb Clench.

