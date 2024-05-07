Leamington Kids' Bikeathon on May 19th to raise money for blood cancer research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“It’s all happening at Victoria Park on Sunday 19th May from 10-12”, says local organiser Anne Oliver from Warwick, “and we’re hoping for a fantastic turnout from kids in the Warwick District area. It’s not too late to register online using the link below, and children are welcome to turn up on the day and pay the £8.50 entry fee (£5 for siblings). For this they will have a fun morning, receive a medal when they finish and we also hope they will obtain some sponsorship to raise money for the charity.

Blood Cancer UK is the charity leading the fight to beat blood cancer. Leukaemia is the number one cause of cancer death in children in this country. Anne’s own daughter died from leukaemia in 1998 at the age of 7; it has spurred her on to continue fund raising since she organised the first Leamington children’s Bikeathon in 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Children really can make a difference,” says Anne Oliver, “whether they are raising pennies or pounds; it will mean that blood cancer patients, young and old, will benefit. It seems that everybody nowadays knows someone whose life has been affected by one of the blood cancers - and the Bikeathon is a great way to the raise the money so desperately needed for research and have fun too! The total raised from last year’s Bikeathon was around £2000, and Anne is hoping for a good turnout on Sunday 19th to beat this amount.

The organiser's grandchildren, Olivia and Alex, are ready for the Bikeathon.

Blood cancer UK is the only national UK charity devoted exclusively to improving treatments, finding cures and learning how to prevent leukaemia, Hodgkin's lymphoma and other lymphomas, myeloma and the related blood disorders, diagnosed over 25000 people in Britain every year. The local branch, The Heart of England, exists to raise funds for the national charity. They would be very pleased to hear from anyone who is interested in fund raising for this important research; or who would like more information for themselves or a loved one currently receiving treatment for one of the blood cancers.