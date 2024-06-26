Leamington Spa care home hosts sports day for local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the Olympics fast approaching, a local care home is limbering up for its very own sporting tournament.

On Thursday 25th July, from 11am-4pm, Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane, will be bringing Paris to Leamington Spa as it opens its doors for local people to enjoy their own version of the Games.

The event comes as Priors House joins The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees over 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Guests will be joining residents, team members and North Leamington School pupils to soak up the sporting atmosphere and, for those daring to compete, have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including egg-and-spoon races, table tennis, and hula hooping.

Visitors can also enjoy a traditional summer barbecue cooked by the home’s talented head chef, while listening to live entertainment from local performer Barry Juckes, who’s sure to get the party started.

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Priors House, said: “As we warm up for what promises to be a great event, we’re encouraging residents to reminisce about school sports days from their own younger years.

“Intergenerational relationships are beneficial for both sides and can provide older people with a sense of purpose and fulfilment. We have many sport lovers here at Priors House and residents are excited to share their achievements with their younger family members and put them into action this July.

“We’re anticipating this is going to be a busy event so would encourage anyone who would like to come along to get in touch and book their place.”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/care-uk-sports-day

To find out more about Priors House and book your place at the event, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Maria Cridge, on 01926 675 217 or email [email protected]