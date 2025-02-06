Leamington Spa half-marathon returns for the 8th year

Sarah Toon, from Thomas Flavell Sons running the Leamington Spa Half Marathon

The event, which has sold out for the past 7 years, is organised by Raceways, a successful community interest company that has hosted events involving thousands of adults and children over the years. Thomas Flavell & Sons Solicitors, based in Leamington Spa, are proud to be the headline sponsor for the second year and are excited to have their own team of runners, composed of staff and clients, participating.

This year, the race will raise funds for Safeline, a specialist charity in Warwickshire dedicated to preventing sexual abuse and supporting those affected. Safeline offers free, specialist, and tailored support to anyone impacted by sexual abuse and rape. Their services include free counselling, helplines, independent sexual violence advocates (ISVA), and early interventions to prevent abuse. Additionally, Safeline provides the National Male Survivor Helpline and a National Telephone and Online Counselling Service for people aged 16+ who were affected by sexual abuse before age 18.

Runners can choose to enter the race for free by committing to raising £100 for Safeline. A portion of the race profits will also be donated directly to the charity to fund ongoing support for individuals and families.

On race day, there will be a Kids Mile, a free event where children can participate in a fun run and receive a medal at the finish line, allowing the whole family to join in the excitement!

Leamington Spa Half Marathon - Sponsorship Banner

Jamie Connolly, Managing Director of Thomas Flavell & Sons, said, “We are extremely pleased to be sponsoring the run for the second time in 2025. Last year's event was fantastic, with a great atmosphere and many spectators cheering on the runners. I hope to participate in the half marathon myself this year, but we'll see how the training goes! Otherwise, I'll definitely be taking part in the Kids Mile with my daughter. We’ll have a stand in the Pump Room Gardens, so make sure you come down and see us.”

David Poole, the Event Manager, added, “We’re delighted to have Thomas Flavell & Sons on board for the second time, and we’re looking forward to a great event. We have an amazing team of volunteers who ensure race day runs smoothly, but we are always looking for more people to help. If you’d like to get involved, simply email [email protected].”

To book a place, entries are £36, and tickets are available until the day of the event. However, places are limited and may sell out! Tickets for the Kids Mile are free and can be booked in advance or on the day.

For further details or to book your place, visit www.leamingtonspahalfmarathon.co.uk/