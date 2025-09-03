Leamington Spa Speakers Club relaunches at newly revitalised Stoneleigh Arms

After standing derelict for decades, the once-collapsed Stoneleigh Arms on Clemens Street has been brought back to life as a vibrant community hub, and Leamington Spa Speakers Club is among the first to make it their home.

The club will relaunch its season with a special Showcase Evening on Tuesday, 9th September at 7:30pm, marking its first meeting back after the summer break and its exciting new chapter in the heart of Leamington’s Old Town.

The Stoneleigh Arms forms part of Leamington’s Creative Quarter redevelopment, a major project transforming Old Town into a vibrant hub for culture, creativity, and community.

Founded in Snitterfield before relocating to the heart of Leamington Spa, the speakers club has grown from strength to strength, helping people of all ages and backgrounds develop their confidence, communication skills, and leadership abilities. Over the years, members have achieved success in national speaking competitions, but the real achievement lies in the personal journeys of those who take part.

Members of Leamington Spa Speakers Club

The club provides a supportive and friendly environment where members are encouraged to challenge themselves and grow at their own pace. Through a mix of short talks, impromptu speaking exercises, and constructive feedback, members gain practical skills that make a real difference, from giving confident presentations at work to speaking up in meetings or simply feeling more comfortable in everyday conversations.

Michael Cox, President of Leamington Spa Speakers Club, said:

“This is a huge step for our Speakers Club as we move into the incredible new venue space at the Stoneleigh Arms. This club has gone from strength to strength. It’s a proper, full-hearted community that wishes the best for every member, helping one another grow in confidence and master this vital skill. What is so heartening to oversee is not only the professional but also the personal development in our speakers as they scale up their confidence in themselves. We can’t wait to get in and get going, and we’d love for as many people as possible to join us on the 9th.”

From nervous first-time speakers to national competition winners, members’ journeys show what’s possible when confidence is nurtured in a supportive environment. Sessions are designed to be fun, engaging, and inspiring, with plenty of laughter along the way as members learn from each other’s talks and grow together.

The Showcase Evening will give visitors the chance to see short talks from members, try impromptu speaking exercises, and discover how the club helps people grow their confidence in a supportive and fun environment.

For more details, visit www.leamingtonspeakers.club or simply attend on the night. You’ll be warmly welcomed!

Leamington Spa Speakers Club meets fortnightly and welcomes anyone interested in improving their confidence and communication skills.