Leamington Studio Artists (LSA) showcases artists in an abstract Open Competition

Installation and paintings exhibited in the room with the bay window at East lodge Gallery

LSA’s Open Competition invited talented members to explore new horizons of creativity, showcasing bold interpretations of form, colour, and line across a stunning variety of mediums – from painting and sculpture to digital art and installations.

In the first room with the bay window, we have abstract landscapes from the likes of Jane Jones’s ‘Jurassic Landslip’ and Len Mackin’s ‘Mountain Storm’, which provide a bold interpretation of that theme, while this is complemented by Giuseppe Pittarello’s framed canvas of colourful geometric shapes.

In the second gallery space, we have Joost Lohman’s notable art, which convey a digital abstraction with bold use of colour. Kevin Alexander’s work, entitled, ‘Coastal memories 01 & 02’, again captivates the viewer with abstracted coastal scenes using mixed media. Sandra Wadkin, on the other hand, provides a stillness to her work, by using iPad images with resin, to create tree leaves of subtlety and beauty. Craig Munro showcases two square canvases with a vivid and luminescent intensity that arrests the viewer in their tracks.

This exhibition is a celebration of innovation and abstract expression, challenging traditional boundaries and offering fresh perspectives. These extraordinary works promise to captivate, inspire, and foster a deeper connection with art's transformative power. The show is on from Wednesday 15th January to Sunday 9th February at the East Lodge Gallery, Jephson Park, Willes Road.