Leamington's first Feel Good festival announced

Inspired by the life and work of Leamington’s late, and much missed, community champion Stephen Boyer, the festival will be introduced by Stehens’s sister, Louise Jennings, and headlined by local acoustic music legends Keith Donnelly, Lauren South, Kevin Dempsey, and Andi Wolf together with the ukulele orchestra Spa’kulele and many other outstanding musicians who were close to Stephen. In addition to live music, the festival will feature hilarious improvised comedy from Leamington’s popular Leamprov and lively performance poetry from Hugh Reynolds and Matt Black.

The Feel Good Festival is not just about sitting back and enjoying great performances; it’s also about joining in, learning new skills, and meeting other creatively minded people. There will be workshops led by respected local artists, letting festival goers experience songwriting, comedy, creative writing, drama, and art. Additionally, there will be many opportunities to sing, play and speak with others at compered open stages and lively jam sessions. To wrap up the day in style, there will be a community rock and roll dance with music provided by Leamington’s energetic Mystery Train rock and roll band. The full programme for the day is at https://www.feelgoodfestival.info/revised_timetable.html .

In memory of Stephen, the festival will be raising money for Creative Experiences for Children. We’re asking for a minimum donation of £5, either in advance or on the door. The link for advance donations is https://fundly.com/creative-experiences-for-children-in-memory-of-stephen-boyer . All performers and volunteers are generously contributing their time free of charge.

The festival will provide hot drinks and as a eco event encourages everyone to bring reusable cups. Festival goers are welcome to bring their own food and drink or visit the wide range of hot food outlets at the nearby Sydenham shops.

The festival is a collaboration between Leamington’s RYTC and Sydenham’s SYDNI centre.

The organisers, Helen Kenworthy and Paul Englefield, plan to make the Feel Good Festival an annual event to contribute something unique and different to the already rich cultural life of the town.

