Learn forestry skills, visit a solar farm and go bat-watching for Green Week in Warwickshire

"It is an opportunity for hundreds of thousands of people to show how important nature and the climate is to them"

Warwickshire folk are taking part in Great Big Green Week to demonstrate how they want to protect nature and see climate action - and how they want their MPs to catch up.

Over the course of the week, those already passionate about or just beginning to take an interest in tackling climate change will come together to swap products and habits for a greener way of living and to encourage others to do the same. Last year, more than 250,000 people around the UK took part in the annual event, while this year there are groups involved from as far north as Ullapool and as far south as Jersey.

Activities in Warwickshire kicked off with a Sustainable Shakespeare event in the gardens at Shakespeare's New Place (the Bard’s final residence in Stratford) with strikingly costumed performers, a Get Thrifty discount sale at The Shakespeare Hospice’s shop, and tours of a regenerative farm in the Cotswolds near Shipston-on-Stour.

The Green Walkers strike a pose at Sustainable Shakespeare Community Day

Not-for-profit Net Zero Stratford, lead organiser for Green Week in the town, said: “Great Big Green Week is a brilliant way to bring disparate parts of our local community together”.

Events coming up in and around Warwickshire include:

Monday 10th June

Act on Energy Drop-in at the Climate Hub, Stratford

GoodGym members in Coventry

Want to check if you are eligible for the Home Energy Upgrade Grant? Concerned about your energy bills? Susan from charity Act on Energy is here to chat.

Tuesday 11th June

GoodGym Coventry X Great Big Green Week, Coventry

Outside Stratford Climate Hub

A group that combines exercise with helping out in the local community. Meeting at Coventry Boys and Girls Club at 6.15pm to run to The Food Union allotments.greatbiggreenweek.com/events/goodgym-coventry-x-great-big-green-week-food-union-allotments/

Wednesday 12th June

Green Fair, Knowle Parish Church, Solihull

Free drop-in event at St John’s Church Hall showcasing easy sustainable swaps to make in your home, fashion, and travel choices, local volunteering opportunities and more.

Thursday 13th June

Nature-Themed Creativity for Adults, Stratford

Come and join a friendly group taking part in a nature-themed activity at Escape Arts Heritage Centre.

Friday 14th June

Solar Farm Guided Tour, Stratford-upon-Avon

Heart of England Community Energy offers a tour of its 15 megawatt array solar farm which contains around 60,000 solar panels.

Warwickshire Bat Walk, Warwick

Discover which bats are living in the area with Warwickshire Bat Group. Bring a torch, wear warm clothes and strong footwear.

Saturday 15th June

St Mark’s Eco Fair, Leamington Spa

Free entry to church fair. Make a bird feeder, adopt a teddy, crafts and games, popcorn-making, plant stall, scavenger hunt, ideas on how to live more ‘eco’.

Cornmill Meadows: a free guided walk in a Wildlife Meadow, Shipston-on-Stour

Guided tour at 3pm. Come and see how the fields, hedgerows and riverside are being transformed into a space for wildlife, in a collaboration between the town council, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and other groups.

Become a young forester and get your green on!, Alcester

Event for young people 12-18 years old to learn about forestry and sustainability. Minibus transport to and from Stratford train station. Heart of England Forest will provide working gloves, and waterproofs and wellies if needed.greatbiggreenweek.com/events/become-a-young-forester-and-get-your-green-on/

Sunday 16th June

Foraging walk in Welcombe Hills, Stratford

A walk in the Welcombe Hills nature reserve with medical herbalist Katie Beswick.

https://greatbiggreenweek.com/events/foraging-walk-in-the-welcombe-hills/

