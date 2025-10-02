Legendary cricketer brings live show to Coventry this month

An Evening with Jimmy Anderson comes to Warwick Arts Centre on 24th October

Coventry audiences can hear from England’s greatest ever fast bowler as Jimmy Anderson brings his tour to Warwick Arts Centre this October.

An Evening with Jimmy Anderson will see the sporting legend reflect on the soaring highs: from facing international greats such as Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar and winning the Ashes four times, to the tough lows of crushing defeats and the shock of being dropped.

Sharing the stage alongside his Tailenders podcast co-host, musician Felix White, the show will see the duo will also unpack some of their favourite cricketing moments in their usual alternative fashion.

On the tour, Jimmy Anderson said: “Last year, Felix and I did a couple of shows to mark my retirement from professional cricket. I wasn’t sure how it would feel onstage in front of an audience; it’s a very different type of crowd to the ones I’m used to - that’s much more Felix’s area of expertise!

But we shared some stories, recounted memorable moments, and it turns out we had a lot of fun. We realised there were a lot of fans who missed out who would love to also hear these stories that I haven’t shared before, so we decided that we’d visit the locations we missed out on last time and go back out on tour. We can’t wait to see all of your out there!”

Tickets to An Evening with Jimmy Anderson on 24th October at Warwick Arts Centre are available from https://www.fane.co.uk/jimmy-anderson