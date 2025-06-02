LEGO dinosaurs in town as family-friendly exhibition takes over Herbert Art Gallery
Brick Dinos, an educational showcase of large-scale and intricate LEGO sculptures created by renowned artist Warren Elsmore in collaboration with palaeontologists, will take up residence at the Herbert throughout the summer until September 7, with the prehistoric creatures spread across four eye-catching exhibits at the popular attraction.
Families can come face-to-face with awe-inspiring models such as a soaring Pterodactyl, a four-metre-long Masiakasaurus, and a detailed recreation of a Plesiosaur, all crafted from thousands of LEGO bricks.
Ticket holders will also be able to see Dippy the diplodocus, on loan from the Natural History Museum, as part of their visit.
Visitors to the renowned city centre gallery will be immersed in the prehistoric world through 16 carefully crafted scenes showing dinosaurs in their ancient habitats – including herds of diplodocus grazing in a Jurassic Forest – as well as fossil displays and recreations of palaeontological digs.
Interactive elements include a Dino Dig where visitors can uncover dinosaur skeletons, LEGO and Duplo play zones, a ‘Models of the Week’ area where visitors can build a model inspired by their visit and leave it on display for other visitors to see, and behind-the-scenes videos showing how the models were built.
The exhibition, designed to be both educational and entertaining for all ages, is also packed with facts - from the size of Megalodon teeth to how a T-Rex's speed compares to modern animals.
Tickets start from £11 for a family of four and are available to book now via the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum website.
Warren Elsmore, a lifelong LEGO fan who left a career in IT to work with LEGO full time in 2012, said: “Brick Dinos is designed to immerse visitors of all ages in the prehistoric world in a way that’s fun, educational, and completely unique.
“We’ve worked closely with palaeontologists to make sure the models are as accurate as they are exciting, and we can’t wait for families in Coventry to explore the exhibition.”
Marguerite Nugent, Cultural Director at CV Life, added: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Brick Dinos to Coventry this summer – and are lucky to be one of the only places in the UK you can see Warren’s creations.
“It’s the perfect exhibition for families and anyone looking to expand their knowledge on the back of the huge TV and film productions out this year, combining creativity, learning and lots of hands-on fun in a way that really brings these fascinating creatures to life.”
For full details and to book, visit www.theherbert.org/whats-on