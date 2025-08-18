Let It Be Live announces three new events after Big Weekender cancellation

Kenilworth-based promoter pivots with community support to deliver TILTFEST, Judge Jules Live, and The Killerz tribute show

Let It Be Live announced the cancellation of its flagship Big Weekender event, originally scheduled for late summer 2025. The decision follows a series of logistical challenges, but the response from artists, sponsors, and fans has sparked something even more powerful: a renewed commitment to live music and three exciting new events that will carry the spirit of the Big Weekender forward.

“We were heartbroken to cancel the Big Weekender,” said Craig, founder of Let It Be Live. “But the support we’ve received has been incredible. Artists offered alternative dates, venues stepped up and helped us to keep these shows alive, and our audience reminded us why we do this. These new events are a celebration of that resilience.”

TILTFEST – A Free Family Festival

Date: Saturday 30th August 2025

Venue: The Tiltyard, Leyes Lane, Kenilworth

Admission: Free

TILTFEST is a relaxed, family-friendly celebration of live music and community spirit. Hosted at The Tiltyard, the event features:

TILTFEST - End Of Summer Send Off

Three amazing local live bands

BBQ and pizzas served outdoors

A welcoming atmosphere for all ages

TILTFEST is our way of not only saying thank you to the local community for their support, but to also kick off the next chapter with a bang!

Judge Jules Live - A Mash Up Of Dance Classics With A 10 Piece Band

🎧 Judge Jules: Live – A 10-Piece Band Spectacle

Date: Saturday 27th September 2025

Venue: The Assembly, Leamington Spa

One of dance music’s most iconic figures, Judge Jules has been a driving force in the scene for over three decades. In 2019, he launched a groundbreaking concept: a ten-piece live band performing bespoke versions of the tracks that defined his career. This is Judge Jules: Live.

Inspired by classical dance events such as Gatecrasher and Ministry of Sound, Jules has reimagined the emotional energy of those shows into a fully live experience. With complete creative control, each track is reinvented for the stage - delivered by brass, percussion, drums, guitars, keyboards, vocalists, and Jules himself.

“There’s something spine-tingling about hearing tracks played live,” says Jules. “So I created bespoke versions of my favourite records with a specially chosen band - and now, the tour begins.”

The result is a 90-minute spectacle that blends high energy, powerful visuals, and a journey through dance music history that only Judge Jules can deliver. With audiences increasingly seeking immersive musical experiences, Judge Jules: Live offers a dynamic alternative to the traditional DJ set.

Support comes from local favourite DJ Ross Moran, whose infectious energy and crowd-pleasing sets make him the perfect warm-up for an unforgettable night.

The Killerz – The World’s Leading Tribute to The Killers

Date: Friday 30th January 2026

Venue: HMV Empire, Coventry

Let It Be Live kicks off 2026 with a bang, bringing The Killerz - the UK’s leading tribute to The Killers - to Coventry’s iconic HMV Empire.

Touring the UK and beyond, The Killerz have wowed crowds at Alexandra Palace, Chris Evans- Car Fest, and more

Loved by The Killers’ own fans, the Victims, for their unforgettable live performances

Expect a setlist packed with hits like The Man, Caution, Human, and Mr Brightside, plus stunning visuals and killer confetti

Supporting them is Charlie Ward Music, winner of Godiva Calling 2025 and one of Warwickshire’s most exciting new talents. His soulful vocals and dynamic stage presence make him a rising star to watch.

The Music Never Stops

Let It Be Live was built on the belief that live music brings people together. Even when plans change, that spirit doesn’t fade - it evolves. We’re proud to be part of a scene that rolls with the punches and comes back stronger.

So, while the Big Weekender hasn’t gone ahead as planned, the beat goes on. And we can’t wait to see you at TILTFEST, Judge Jules Live, The Killerz, and beyond.

For more information or to get in touch visit www.let-it-be-live.co.uk