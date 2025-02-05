Let their imaginations run wild: Author creates writing competition for children across Coventry and Warwickshire

Competition details

A Coventry author has created a writing competition for children across Coventry and Warwickshire. The competition, run by Karen Shandley, is aimed at children aged 5-9 (reception through to year 3) in which they can write about an animal.

"This could be a family pet or a lion in the wild," said Karen. "Any animal related story the individual child would like to write.

This has to be completely the child’s own work; the competition is not judged on the best story but the honesty and creativity of the child.

"Let their imaginations run wild, I will read every entry sent my way.The winner will receive a prize, the winner is the best story created on the best effort and honesty of writing.

"In this day and age children are spending too much time on technology and not enough time drawing, writing and using their imagination," added Karen.

Entries should be sent to [email protected]