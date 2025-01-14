Light up the night at The Myton Hospice’s brand new Moonlight Walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of fun and fundraising in support of your local hospice! The Myton Hospice’s Moonlight Walk will light up Warwick Castle and Warwick town centre on Friday 4th April, including Moonlight Zones and stunning light trail elements at Warwick Castle – you won’t want to miss it!

You can choose from 5km or 10km routes, both starting at historic Warwick Castle and taking you through the charming streets of Warwick. The Moonlight Walk is an opportunity to come together with friends and family in support of Myton, and is also a chance to celebrate those who are sadly no longer with us.

Before you set off, Zumba legend Matt Print will get you warmed up and on the route there will be Moonlight Zones, full of foam, bubbles and music to keep you on track. On your return you will conclude your walk in spectacular style with magical light trail elements through the castle grounds. End the evening dancing to your favourite tunes with the fabulous DJ whilst wearing your event medal with pride!

Natalie Walker, Events and Campaigns Manager at The Myton Hospices, said:

The Myton Hospices - Moonlight Walk

“We are incredibly excited to introduce this brand new event to existing and new supporters. Get your friends together and wear your favourite sparkles for a night to remember, all in aid of a worthy local cause! With your help, we want to raise £50,000 in sponsorship from this event which could help over 150 children each to access a programme of 10 bereavement counselling sessions following the death of a loved one with a life-limiting illness.”

Whether you’re taking part to support Myton, to remember someone special, for a fun night out with friends, or all three, sign up before Sunday 2nd March to get the Early Bird discount price of just £15. It will cost £20 to sign up after this date and £25 on the day.

The Myton Hospices can’t wait to see you shine in the moonlight! Sign up now at www.mytonhospice.org/Moonlight