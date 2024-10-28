Lillington future starts on November 9th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exciting community event, where local residents will help to shape the future for Lillington, is taking place at Lillington Social Club, Lime Avenue on November 9th from 2pm till 5pm.

Many local organisations who work in the community will be asking residents about their wishes for the future, and these wishes will help to create a community plan for the area. The event is organised by Kate Cliffe (Warwick District Council), Lorella Medici (Lillington Makers), and poet Matt Black (CLEAN: Cubbington and Lillington Environmental Action Now).

"It’s an exciting time for Lillington at the moment, with lots of small local organisations working together, and we want to build on that. We want as many people as possible to come and tell us what they need for Lillington to thrive in the future. We’re thinking about health, cost-of-living, education, arts and environment,” says Matt Black, “and there will also be entertainments at the event - crafts, tombola, music, and giant den-building, using the stalks of some of the 10,000 sunflowers which were grown in Lillington over this summer."

The aim of the meeting is for residents to help create a plan that will, over the next 3 years, lead to an inclusive and exciting programme of creative activities that will ignite Lillington’s community spirit and restore pride of place. We will engage disadvantaged and marginalised residents in creative activities that bring everyone in Lillington together, regardless of age, ability, or background.Matt Black has written this poem inspired by these ideas:

Lillington Community Gathering

Lillington Wish-List (includes a camel)(a few local people who love their community, and want to encourage more fun and togetherness, have said that they would like a camel on Buckley Road)

We want Lillington to bloom and grow

Exciting scenes and dreams wherever we go

We want shindigs in Mason’s Park, on the Holt, by the Oak

Let’s have midsummer larks, and we want a camel on Buckley Road.

We don’t want to only cope, we want fun and houses filled with hope

Neighbours to smile and say hello,

Open doors, with laughs and friends to follow, and we want a camel on Buckley Road.

We want green spaces with seeds we’ll so, with wild beds of reds and blues and gold,

Pound Lane, Valley Road, the Crest, to grow 10,000 yellow sunflowers to explode, and we want a camel on Buckley Road.

We want a café with toast and tea, where we can banter and knit, and natter till three,

We want magic and joy in our Lillington show, on Gresham Avenue they want a hippo and we want a camel on Buckley Road.

For more information about the event on November 9th: [email protected] | FB - Lillington Connect