Local actor Ewen Weatherburn stars in The Pillowman at the Talisman Theatre

Kenilworth audiences are in for a gripping night of theatre this November

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenilworth audiences are in for a gripping night of theatre this November as local actor Ewen Weatherburn takes on the role of Detective Ariel in Martin McDonagh’s acclaimed psychological drama The Pillowman.

Directed by David Crossfield, the dark and thought-provoking play is set in a totalitarian state where writer Katurian (Joanna Stevely) is questioned after her unsettling short stories resemble a series of child murders. Weatherburn brings intensity and depth to the role of Detective Ariel — a man haunted by his past and driven by a conflicted sense of justice. He joins a talented cast including Ruth Macallum as Detective Tupolski and Henri West as Michal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the production, Ewen said he’s “thrilled to be part of such a powerful and thought-provoking piece of theatre that challenges both the audience and the actors.”

Detectives Tupolski & Ariel interrogating Katurian.

Alongside his stage work, Ewen can be seen on Amazon Prime in the comedy crime thriller Deep Cover, and will appear in Harlan Coben’s highly anticipated Netflix series Run Away, premiering on 1st January 2026.

Tickets for The Pillowman are available now from the Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth website.

Performance Dates: 3rd – 8th November 2025

Venue: Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth

Photo credit: Robert warner.