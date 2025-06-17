Local artists gear up for Coventry and Warwickshire biggest free art event

Hundreds of studios, spare rooms, sheds and gardens are opening to the public as local artists take part in Warwickshire Open Studios (WOS) Summer Art Weeks in June and July.

The fortnight-long festival of art will take place from Saturday 21st June to Sunday 6th July across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Designed to connect artists with local art lovers, the event enables artists to showcase their work, some for the very first time.

Warwickshire Open Studios - Summer Art Weeks will take place from 22nd June to 7th July 2024 and is a celebration of the high standard of visual artists across Coventry and Warwickshire. Work includes paintings, photography, installations, ceramics, glassware, stoneware, jewellery, drawings, printmaking, textiles and metalwork. Artists can show their work at a place of their choosing - at home, in a studio, workshop or garden. The event also gives artists complete flexibility about when they choose to be open during the fortnight.

WOS 2025

Bursary artists

Four local amateur artists have also been given a helping hand in the form of a bursary from our Emerging Artists scheme. The bursaries, worth £250 each, are designed to enable new talent to get involved with WOS’ summer art weeks event. In addition, each artist will be given mentoring and support as they develop their creative practice. The bursary winners are:

Zélie Swan – Zélie approaches each piece with curiosity, trying to capture the subject’s likeness and also create something beautiful. Painting to her is not just about the final piece, but the joy of the journey, and how therapeutic the process of bringing a vision to life can be! Zélie will be exhibiting in Warwick.

Katherine Taylor – Katherine’s journey into pottery began at a psychiatric hospital where she worked, which had a pottery studio and kiln. She was struck by the therapeutic impact that working with clay had on the patients and fell in love with the medium herself. Katherine hand-builds ceramic vessels that embrace imperfection; she enhances texture and narrative to shape each piece and alters its form to give it a more organic feel. Katherine will be exhibiting in Southam.

Eve Beazley – Through mixed media and layering techniques Eve creates groups of images that communicate multiple ideas about herself. They are not identical, but have connections – they form a group, a community. Together they start to tell Eve’s story. By exploring her creative practice through a feminist lens, with each artwork completed she finds out more about herself, her body, and practice. Eve will be exhibiting in Kenilworth.

Carla Moss – Carla focuses on dyeing fabrics and wools to create stitched creations, influenced by the natural world. Her ambition is to set up a creative hub where she can share her working processes with other like-minded individuals by leading workshops, and by establishing a community in which she can pass on her skills and learn from others. Carla will be exhibiting in Meriden.