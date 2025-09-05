Local choir joined by Warwick based BBC Young Chorister of the Year for concert weekend

Ex Urbe, the Midlands based chamber choir, are delighted to be joined by the very talented BBC Young Chorister of the Year, Anna Chester, for their next concert at St Nicholas` Church, Warwick and Dorridge Methodist Church.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 13th September at 7pm in St Nicholas` Church, Warwick and on Sunday 14th September at 4pm at Dorridge Methodist Church, the choir is presenting “English and American Voices” - where two musical cultures meet with the most lyrical results.

Listen for choral works which include sacred texts in Latin and Hebrew, traditional folk songs and nursery rhymes, a lullaby for seals and a snowbound reverie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme includes Morten Lauridsen’s luminous O Nata Lux, composed under the Californian sun, and Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms - a Hebrew psalm cycle written by a Jewish New Yorker for an Anglican cathedral in Sussex.

Anna Chester BBC Young Chorister of the Year

You will also hear threads of tradition and remembrance in John Rutter’s childhood poems and folksongs by Cecilia McDowall. There are two pieces by Eric Whitacre, including his magical Seal Lullaby. And running through it all, something quieter but perhaps more profound: the sense that music – even across languages and landscapes – is a deeply human act of reaching out and making something shared.

There will be opportunities to hear solo pieces by Anna and to enjoy the music of harpist Angelina Egerton. This promises to be a very special performance!

Tickets (£15, 16yrs and under free) from exurbe.org