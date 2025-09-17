Local glamping business’s national TV spotlight coincides with expansion

The final Payment Day episode

A family-run glamping site near Stratford-upon-Avon will be in the national spotlight next week when it appears in the latest reality series of Four In A Bed on Channel 4.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Apple Farm in Snitterfield is one of four businesses to come under the public scrutiny of its peers in a week-long run of episodes, from Monday. (September 22nd)

Charlotte Cleveley and Matthew Wood’s business is among those featuring on the show, which invites hospitality business owners from across the UK to take turns staying at one another’s B&B establishments, giving honest feedback and paying what they consider fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner is the place which scores most highly, revealed in the final episode, on Friday. The episode dedicated to Apple Farm is being aired on Tuesday.

The Apple Farm

The Apple Farm episodes are also released ahead of the latest addition to the site being unveiled – two brand new boutique Shepherd’s Huts, offering visitors the ultimate countryside experience — a blend of rustic charm and modern comfort in the heart of the Warwickshire countryside.

Charlotte, 47, is remaining tight-lipped about the result, except to say: “We had a great time in the two weeks filming the show. It’s a full-on experience but we met some lovely people with lots of fun along the way.

“One bit of feedback we got was that they didn’t like walking to the toilets so we made sure to make the new Shepherd’s Huts en suite!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former sales and marketing manager established the glamping site, near Cobbs at The Farm, in 2016, after returning from 14 years in Australia, soon taking ownership of a derelict fruit farm purchased by her late father.

The new Shepherd's Huts arrive next month.

Also marking a successful diversification of the 55-acre site, its mission is to provide guests with memorable countryside escapes while raising awareness of the challenges and rewards of farming life — and to support the local community through care farming projects.

As part of its wider vision, The Apple Farm is also proud to start operating as a care farm, providing a safe and supportive environment where people can connect with nature, build confidence, and improve wellbeing through farming activities. This is a project driven by a cause close to her heart after many years of helping to care for her older brother, Sam, who has cerebral palsy.

Charlotte said: “This awareness of the special needs community gave us the idea. We’re very lucky that we have a great care team who look after his physical needs but unfortunately I’ve noticed there is less provision for social needs, which are important because they provide a better quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the care farm we will be doing our bit to address this by opening our doors to a wide range of people with different needs and abilities. ‘Sam’s Farm’ already welcomes Heart of England Mencap staff and clients on a weekly basis. Being outdoors in nature is good for everyone.”

Charlotte on one of the filming days.

She added: “Farming is full of challenges — from rising costs to unpredictable weather — and this summer has especially highlighted the pressures many farms are facing. We’re passionate about helping people understand what it really takes to run a farm today.

"Diversifying into glamping has been a lifeline for us, and after 10 successful years with camping pitches and bell tents, the Shepherd’s Huts are a natural next step. Alongside our care farm, they allow us to sustain the business for the future while creating opportunities for guests.”

Bookings for the Shepherd Huts open next month. Visit: https://www.theapplefarmglamping.co.uk/ for further information.

Four In A Bed airs on Channel 4 at 5pm weekdays. It’s also available to view on Channel 4 +1, More4 And More4+1. Check listings for schedules.