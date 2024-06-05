Local musician Emily Wilson joins Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra in concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra returns to All Saints' Church, Leamington Spa with Emily Wilson as soloist

Music lovers will be delighted by the forthcoming concert by the Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra as they perform music by Brahms, Weber and Dvořák on Saturday 15 June at All Saints’ Church, Leamington Spa with their conductor, Roger Coull.

Joined by celebrated clarinettist, Emily Wilson, this concert brings together three major works; Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture, Weber’s Clarinet Concerto No 1 in F minor and Dvořák’s celebrated Symphony No 9, ‘From the New World’. The concert will be conducted by the orchestra’s long-standing principal conductor, Roger Coull, also well known for his work with the Coull Quartet.

The Academic Festival Overture made its debut in January 1881, when Brahms received his honorary doctorate of music from the University of Breslau and careful listeners will hear the strains of students and their enjoyment of drinking.

Local musician Emily Wilson

Weber was also connected with Breslau, where he became music director of the theatre at the age of seventeen. His clarinet concerto was written for Heinrich Barmann, considered at the time to be the greatest clarinettist in Germany. It met with immediate success and spawned a series of commissions for the clarinet and other wind instruments.

Dvořák sought out samples of American folk idioms when he arrived in America to great acclaim and his Symphony No. 9 grew out of this fascination, creating a representation of the “New World”

Emily Wilson graduated from the Royal Northern College of Music Masters programme with Distinction in 2016, under the tutelage of John Bradbury and Lynsey Marsh. Whilst at the RNCM she won the Gilbert-Fell prize for contemporary solo performance, a Music at Beaulieu Award and Third Prize in the Virovitica International Clarinet Competition. She says, 'Listening to this Weber clarinet concerto was one of the first times I heard a clarinet play with orchestra, and I used to hear it a lot in the car as my mum was a big fan of Classic Fm on the radio! I only really started playing it when I was at music college however, and at this point I was really able to appreciate the huge range of colours and emotions the piece has to offer. The first movement starts with a haunting melody in a minor key: a stark contrast to the flashy, over-demonstrative first movements we see so often in concerti. I've always loved the clarinet for its beautiful sound and this concerto really allows you to enjoy that, as Weber writes so well for the instrument. Then there's the third movement, which is so full of cheekiness and good humour after all the romance and soul-searching which comes before it: it's a fantastic way to end on a high!'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this occasion the orchestra will be led by Alistair Kennedy, their guest leader, who said, 'I had the privilege of conducting Emily’s first ever concerto performance so it will be very special to lead the orchestra on this occasion.'