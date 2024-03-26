Local Probus Club news
When twenty-seven members of Warwick's No.1 Probus Club gathered for their monthly meeting at The Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel in Crompton Street, they were in for a treat, a nostalgic ride with what was once the biggest and best bus company outside London, the Birmingham and Midland Omnibus Company.....otherwise known as Midland Red.
The Club's guest speaker, Ashley Wakelin, not only knew everything there was about his subject but didn't need a single note! Armed with nothing more than some massive photographs to illustrate his talk, this was a remarkable performance and many members will have ordered one of his several books on the subject.
It is also that time of the year when some of the officers of the Club handover to a successor and Joe Murphy, a Coventrian and retired civil servant, will take on the role of Chairman from next month. Among his other activities, Joe is also a volunteer with the Warwickshire Lowland Search & Rescue and recently qualified as a Search Technician. Although there's already a very healthy membership, new members are always welcome at the Club, which meets on the third Wednesday of the month.