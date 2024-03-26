Local Probus Club news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When twenty-seven members of Warwick's No.1 Probus Club gathered for their monthly meeting at The Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel in Crompton Street, they were in for a treat, a nostalgic ride with what was once the biggest and best bus company outside London, the Birmingham and Midland Omnibus Company.....otherwise known as Midland Red.

The Club's guest speaker, Ashley Wakelin, not only knew everything there was about his subject but didn't need a single note! Armed with nothing more than some massive photographs to illustrate his talk, this was a remarkable performance and many members will have ordered one of his several books on the subject.

