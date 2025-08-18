Local pupils help ensure many hands make colourful work for new Rotary exhibition on Climate Change

Youngsters from schools in Warwickshire were among those who enjoyed getting ‘hands on’ for the latest Rotary project which focuses on the subject of Climate Change.

The Handprints For Action Exhibition, organised by Heart of England Rotary Clubs, is the result of the collaborative efforts of more than 25 schools across Coventry and Warwickshire, as well as community groups and Rotary Clubs across the region.

The colourful flower collages – made up exclusively of handprints - are being unveiled by The Lord Mayor of Coventry Rachel Lancaster at a special event at Holy Trinity Church in Coventry, on September 5th. They will remain on display there until the end of the year.

Running alongside a program of activities, seminars and partnerships to help educate and raise awareness in the local community, it is the culmination of the latest initiative, which has been organised for the last 11 years by Heart of England Environment Officer and District Assistant Governor Gabrielle Back.

Gabrielle said: “We might not know what our ecological or carbon footprint is, but we can keep track of our positive contributions to help heal the environment. Actions that cause positive change, including collecting litter, reducing the amount of waste we throw away, planting flowers for pollinators, using renewable energy, creating homes for wildlife etc. are our ‘handprints’ (what we give – a helping hand, a healing touch.)

“The project has been a huge success. Its purpose is to engage people in thinking about the environment and how their families interact with it and to encourage young people to explore what positive actions they and their families are already doing, or could do, to look after our planet.”

Everyone who took part received a certificate. Primary schools involved in Coventry and Warwickshire included: Coten End School, Warwick; Shipston on Stour Primary School; Burton Green CofE Academy, Kenilworth; Bilton CofE Junior School and Paddox Primary School, both in Rugby; and Bishop Ullathorne Catholic School; Baginton Fields Academy; Cannon Park Primary School; Earlsdon Primary School; St Thomas More Catholic Primary School; Allesley Primary School; St Anne’s RC Primary School, all in Coventry.

Themes over recent years of the Rotary Art project have included Oceans, Recycled Angels, Switch Off, Carbon Footprint, Around The World, Cut Down On Plastics, Green Hearts and Helping Hands. Planning is now under way for next year’s project on Endangered Species.

Any schools or groups interested in taking part can contact Gabrielle at: [email protected]

To find out more about the work of Heart of England Rotary or how you can help, visit: https://www.rotary-ribi.org/districts/homepage.php?DistrictNo=1060