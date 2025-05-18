Local village museum set to reopen

New Sowing & Harvesting display with Farmer Rob!

Marton Museum is reopening next weekend, on Sunday 25th May. The volunteers have been working hard over the last few weeks to get ready for visitors. Our village museum was started sixty years ago by George Tims and with this refresh, we are keeping the collection alive. We renovated the Sowing and Harvest wall completely so that the selection of cleaned farming tools are remounted, clearly displayed and explained on new labels.

The museum hosts an eclectic mix of exhibits reflecting life in Warwickshire a century ago. Come to explore our displays about farming and traditional rural skills such as thatching, needlework, dairy, sheep & making wheels. There are timeless blacksmith’s tools but also domestic artefacts so different from those we use today. One visitor said they’d had a “ lovely trip down memory lane at this local gem!”

It’s free to visit and open every Sunday afternoon from 2 - 4pm until the end of September. We have a hands-on approach and there are activity trails for children. Parking is available by the playing fields, near the children’s playground.

Marton Museum of Country Bygones

Louisa Ward Close, Marton, CV23 9SA

Find us on Facebook and Insta or check out our website: www.martonmuseum.co.uk