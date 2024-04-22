Local Warwickshire artist to exhibit art this May bank holiday weekend

Local artist Anneka Reay has gone from strength to strength in her art work, counting Hollywood’s Keanu Reeves and Lily Collins as fans and owners of her art.
By ADELE YEOMANSContributor
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 11:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This coming Bank Holiday weekend, Anneka, a Broadway Arts Festival prize winner, is exhibiting in nearby Worcestershire at Cock Harbour Gallery.

Owned by Colin Bomford, the gallery is a real hidden gem for art lovers and initiates alike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Based in the beautiful countryside of South Littleton in the picturesque Vale of Evesham, the gallery is opening its doors for their 21st Spring Art Exhibition.

Most Popular
Anneka Reay ArtistAnneka Reay Artist
Anneka Reay Artist

This year the gallery is also featuring the art of Marcel Dyf, Jacqueline Williams and Neil Cox.

There will be complimentary drinks on arrival and the opportunity to chat to Anneka, who will be attending at various times throughout the Bank Holiday weekend.

Times are: Friday 3rd May, 2pm – 6pm. Saturday 4th, Sunday 5th and Monday 6th May, 11am – 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cock Harbour Gallery, South Littleton, Evesham, Worcestershire WR11 8TSTelephone: 01386 640004 / Mobile: 07890 094325Email: [email protected]Website: www.cockharbourgallery.co.ukWebsite: www.annekareay.co.uk

Related topics:WarwickshireHollywoodWorcestershire