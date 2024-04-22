Local Warwickshire artist to exhibit art this May bank holiday weekend
This coming Bank Holiday weekend, Anneka, a Broadway Arts Festival prize winner, is exhibiting in nearby Worcestershire at Cock Harbour Gallery.
Owned by Colin Bomford, the gallery is a real hidden gem for art lovers and initiates alike.
Based in the beautiful countryside of South Littleton in the picturesque Vale of Evesham, the gallery is opening its doors for their 21st Spring Art Exhibition.
This year the gallery is also featuring the art of Marcel Dyf, Jacqueline Williams and Neil Cox.
There will be complimentary drinks on arrival and the opportunity to chat to Anneka, who will be attending at various times throughout the Bank Holiday weekend.
Times are: Friday 3rd May, 2pm – 6pm. Saturday 4th, Sunday 5th and Monday 6th May, 11am – 6pm.
Cock Harbour Gallery, South Littleton, Evesham, Worcestershire WR11 8TSTelephone: 01386 640004 / Mobile: 07890 094325Email: [email protected]Website: www.cockharbourgallery.co.ukWebsite: www.annekareay.co.uk