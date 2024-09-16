Locals invited to pizza and prosecco event at Stratford-upon-Avon’s newest retirement community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Locals are in for a treat following the announcement that a retirement community in Stratford-upon-Avon is hosting a special culinary event, entailing pizza and prosecco.

Taking place on Thursday 26th September between 12pm and 3pm at the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Romeo Place on Alcester Road, guests will be treated to a glass of fizz and Italian-inspired delicacies for a taste of what life after 60 could be like.

On the day, the McCarthy Stone team will be on hand to answer questions about its Part Exchange scheme which is designed to make moving even easier. Visitors can also use the opportunity to take a tour of the brand-new development and its exceptional facilities and retirement apartments.

Bookings should be made in advance by calling 0800 201 4384.

McCarthy Stone's Romeo Place development in Stratford-upon-Avon

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome locals to our ‘Pizza, Prosecco and Part Exchange Event’ here in Stratford-upon-Avon, where the bubbles will be flowing in sync with the conversation. It’s the perfect opportunity for prospective homeowners to experience the full and varied lifestyle on offer, and to discuss how we can help make living at Romeo Place a reality.”

Natural beauty, including rolling countryside and the spectacular River Avon, surrounds Romeo Place, where there are 55 beautifully appointed one and two-bedroom apartments, exclusive to the over 60s. A stylish lounge and large landscape gardens provide the perfect setting for relaxing and socialising, while there is also a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate overnight visitors. For peace of mind, a House Manager is on-site during office hours to ensure everything runs smoothly and each property is fitted with state-of-the-art security, including a 24-hour call system and door camera entry.

A range of purchasing options are available at Romeo Place to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom properties available from £147,500, and two-bedroom properties from £192,500*.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.