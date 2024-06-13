Long established choir The Circle Singers sing beautiful Requiem by Gabriel Faure
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Circle Singers are performing at All Saints' Church, Vicarage Fields, Emscote, Warwick CV34 5NJ on Saturday 22nd June.
The programme includes Gabriel Faure's Requiem in celebration of the 100 year anniversary of his death in 1924 together with pieces by other French composers.
The evening starts at 7.30pm with a pre-concert drinks reception to mark the 10th anniversary of their conductor Peter Sheppard.
Tickets cost £10 and can be bought in advance from 07794 147975, [email protected] and also on the door.
This follows a very successful workshop in April when the choir was joined by other local singers to work on the Requiem under the direction of Stephen Shellard an eminent musician from Worcester.
They're hoping the evening will be a glorious summer evening so what better way to enjoy it than by listening to lovely music. Do come and join in the celebrations!