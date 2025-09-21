Lucy Kirkwood’s 12 Angry Women give vent to their feelings

Kumari Venn

Sally Hollis [Kumari Venn] is found guilty of murdering a 12 year old girl. The motive seems to be envy of the murdered girl’s wealthy family. Justice in rural Suffolk in the mid 1700s is that Sally will be hanged unless she is pregnant, in which case she will be transported to a penal colony. Waiting a few months would reveal the answer, but 12 local women are locked in the court’s ante-room and are given one hour to decide with no food, water or fire for heating.

The Welkin

Performed at The Bear Pit Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, Friday 19 September 2025 [until Saturday 27 September].

Directed by Nicky Cox.

Vicki Jamieson, Zoe Mortimer, Carol Roache.

Each introduces themselves to the audience with a brief backstory or one line character summary.Director Nicky Cox had an ideal cast.Each played their role confidently and there was not a weak link among them – refined Mrs Cary [Zoe Mortimer], who later had a significant reveal of her own, and Sarah [Pamela Hickson], who had had three husbands and 21 children, add humour to unfolding events.

Lily Skinner as Midwife Elizabeth passionately cajoled, berated and pleaded with her peers. She raged about what she sees as the injustice of the situation that they, not just Sally, find themselves in. Sally in no way tries to engender sympathy from those deciding her fate, as Kumari conveyed her obnoxious behaviour, glorying in her deed and being snarling and aggressive, yet revealing her terror at her potential fate.

Kirkwood cleverly incorporated humour in her script as the women bicker and banter about husbands, sex, childbirth and menstruation and women’s place in society. The characters were not one or even two dimensional, and each actor gave her woman’s backstory with authenticity, whether tragic, selfish, devious or world–weary. They kept the audience engaged as they revealed different reasons for wanting to believe Sally was pregnant or not – Helen [Vicki Jamieson] bitter that someone like Sally may have a baby, Emma [Carol Roache] disgusted by Sally’s infidelity, or Mary [Natalie Kaminski] wanting a rapid decision as she had to help her husband pick a field of leeks before it was too dark. Truths were revealed, loyalties evaporated and friendships were broken.

The set was wonderful, with wood panelling, staircase, mezzanine and fireplace, and a tribute to the construction team, whilst the simple peasant costumes wordlessly convey the background of these women. This was a terrific performance by The Bear Pit.

