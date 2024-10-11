Made in Leamington 2024
In the words of William Morris…”Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful”
Made in Leamington will do just that. As a collective of established and new designer / makers we come together to demonstrate our passion for true craft, offering you the opportunity to admire and buy a selection of useful and beautiful things.
MIL showcases work from our local creative community across a range of disciplines including jewellery, ceramics, textiles, glass and interior accessories.
Well timed with Christmas on the horizon, visitors will have the chance to explore the fabulous work and contemplate their purchases whilst sipping a cup of coffee in the Pump Room café.
With a chance to meet the makers, what’s not to enjoy?
