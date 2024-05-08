Magic Alley’s very own criminal psychologist presents: A Mummified Murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In this latest Magic Alley experience, Head of Events Dr Sam Jenkins, is inviting people into a world she knows only too well as she brings her background as a criminal barrister to bear!

A Mummified Murder challenges people to unravel a shocking tale where history meets mystery, as a freshly delivered mummy, destined for the grand unveiling of the new Egyptian exhibit, reveals a chilling secret - the body entombed within is no ancient relic but a victim of a crime committed just two weeks ago!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The epic adventure is perfect for detective enthusiasts of all ages, from older children to adults. In this interactive journey through time and legend, would-be sleuths of all ages are invited to navigate a labyrinth of puzzles and riddles strewn across ten mesmerizing rooms, including the halls of Camelot, the lost city of Atlantis, a prehistoric palaeontology exhibit and a mysterious poison garden.

A Mummified Murder

But the intrigue doesn't end there, with the chance to venture into the enchanted forest for an excavation that promises to unearth the final pieces of this perplexing puzzle.

"A Mummified Murder is a chance to try your hand at solving a murder," said Dr Jenkins, who is herself a qualified criminologist and former criminal barrister of several years.

"As a criminologist myself these events are a lot of fun to write and are quite unique in Stratford. We are excited to offer something different that involves channelling your inner Sherlock Holmes to solve puzzles and riddles and eliminate suspects while learning about the ancient world."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Mummified Murder is suitable for adults and older children with a minimum age requirement of 6.

Magic Alley is fully accessible and has a lift to the first floor available. Although the rest of the attraction is fully accessible the excavation element may be more difficult for wheelchair users due to it taking place at ground level.

Everyone who successfully completes the quest will receive a prize and a certificate.

The event runs until June 23rd.

Tickets can be booked in advance at: