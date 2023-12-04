Magic Voices choir to entertain residents, families and staff at award winning Anya Court care home
Contemporary choir Magic Voices Rugby will be entertaining residents and their families in addition to staff at Anya Court care home this weekend. They will be performing a selection of their unique arrangements including some festive hits.
Magic Voices Rugby launched in October 2022 and performed at both Rugby and Market Harborough's Christmas light switch on events last month.
Rebecca Caulton, who has been singing with the choir since its launch, said "we are very much looking forward to performing at Anya Court and giving back to the local community, spreading some Christmas cheer." The choir will be performing from 230-330pm on Sunday 10th December 2023.
Anya Court is an award-winning 70-bedroom luxury care home in Rugby, Warwickshire, providing high quality residential care, nursing care and dementia care.
For more details on Magic Voices Choir please visit www.magicvoices.co.uk
FREE Taster sessions are available on the above website.
The choir meet every Tuesday 730-9pm at Lawrence Sheriff School in Rugby.