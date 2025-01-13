Major trade show to welcome thousands of public safety workers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new range of wearable devices, designed to transform the way police officers, firefighters and paramedics respond to emergencies, will be showcased at a leading Midlands trade show.

BAPCO Annual Event, has grown to become a fixture for UK emergency services. Twelve of the UK’s 14 Ambulance Services regularly attend alongside 37 of 48 UK Police Forces and 41 of 52 UK Fire and Rescue Services.

There will be plenty for other emergency service personnel to ponder at the trade show, which is set to attract more than 2,000 public safety workers, feature more than 90 exhibitors and play host once again to the BAPCO Annual Conference.

Leading the conversation for public safety experts, the Annual Conference is a big draw for attendees with learning opportunities, keynote addresses, panel discussions and debates staged across three different theatres.

Taking place at Coventry Building Society Arena from March 5 to 6, this year’s event will boast a series of exciting new elements.

British APCO Chair Chris Lucas said: “British APCO is proud that the exhibition includes some of the biggest names in the industry - and we have several new features in store this year.

“The new Wearables Tech and Accessories Village promises to be a great addition to the line-up while the AI Learning & Discussion Zone will be an unmissable attraction for anyone engaged in AI and how this type of future technology is destined to have a transformative impact on our industry.

“And, as ever, the event will help to drive conversation, sales and provide valuable networking opportunities.”

Hytera Communications, the global two-way radio manufacturing giant, is among the companies sponsoring BAPCO 2025, while Peter Jones is sponsoring the Wearables Village.

The Village will allow attendees to explore cutting-edge products and accessories and how technological advancements in this market can enhance public safety and everyday life. This interactive space will provide valuable insights into the ever-changing world of wearables, making it a must-visit for anyone interested in the benefits of this exciting technology.

Peter Jones, creators of the groundbreaking Klick Fast System, will help to create the look and feel of the space. Known throughout the industry as device carrying specialists, the company jumped at the opportunity to showcase its new range of ‘TechReady’ products.

Morgan Jones, Director at Peter Jones, said: “We were the first accessories manufacturer to exhibit at BAPCO some 25 years ago, so it seems appropriate that we should sponsor the first Wearables Tech and Accessories Village.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to demonstrate some of the new products which make the real-world connection between workers and technology, ultimately allowing our emergency services to take full advantage of technology that helps them work safer and smarter.”

The AI Zone will encourage industry professionals to delve into discussions about the future of AI in public safety and, in another first for the event, TechUK, the leading trade association for digital technology, will bring professionals, companies and organisations together to harness the power of digital innovation.

In addition, BAPCO Tech Tours will allow attendees to explore new and innovative technologies in a more interactive and personalised setting. Six tours are scheduled, taking in the topics of connected vehicles, control rooms, narrowband devices, safe and smart cities, transition to broadband and devices.

Jenni Ford, Director of Sales and Marketing at Coventry Building Society Arena, said: “BAPCO Annual Event is incredibly important to the public safety communications sector.

“It brings business leaders and innovators together and enables our emergency services to discover new products and technologies that will ultimately play a big part in keeping people safe.”

For more information about BAPCO 2025, and to register for free, visit https://www.bapco-show.co.uk/