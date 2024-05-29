Making tracks for a vintage Father’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dads will go loco on special steam train trip

Dads have the opportunity to get all steamed up in Stratford-upon-Avon on Father’s Day with a slap-up lunch aboard a vintage train.

A gleaming green Castle class steam locomotive, which once hauled express trains from London, will run to Birmingham and back on June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And passengers can tuck into a classic Sunday lunch with all the trimmings during the trip back in time.

Full steam ahead ... historic steam engine Earl of Mount Edgcumbe

The train will be pulled by either Clun Castle or Earl of Mount Edgcumbe, once two of the most powerful engines on British Railways’ Western Region.

Both are now owned by Tyseley-based Vintage Trains, and take regular excursions around the country.

A spokesman said: “We are doing several of our Sunday lunch trips from Stratford during the summer, with another one on June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But obviously our Father’s Day one will be that bit special for lots of families.”

The train is scheduled to leave Straford at 12.52, with lunch’s starter and main course being served on the way to Birmingham.

Then after a short break there, pudding will be served during the journey back.