Mallory Court to host Festival and Family Day featuring top food, spa treatments and live music
Mallory Court, the 4 AA Red Star boutique hotel and spa on Harbury Lane, is hosting a wide range of exciting activities including live music as part of its Festival and Family Day on Sunday, September 22 – with free entry for children.
The celebration, which will run from 2pm to 8pm, enables ticket holders to indulge in spa demos and mini treatments at the award-winning Elan Spa, and embark on hotel and garden tours to soak up the history of Mallory Court and its picturesque countryside views.
There will also be a selection of unique activities and games including archery and face painting, and a bee-keeping experience for visitors of all ages to try free of charge after enjoying a welcome drink, with ice cream, scones and cakes, and a variety of refreshments available to buy at the Mallory Bar.
Live music will be provided by Barton Hollow, Alex Norman and Third Wheel, with tickets costing £15.
The Festival and Family Day comes off the back of a £1.5 million transformation of 19 luxury bedrooms in the venue’s manor house to reflect the ten acres of lush, green countryside in which the venue sits; while taking inspiration from some of the building’s longstanding, colourful art deco features.
Josefine Blomqvist, General Manager at Mallory Court, said: “We cannot wait to welcome families, couples and friends from across the region to our Festival and Family Day.
“There will be a huge variety for people to see and do, whether trying our fantastic food and drink, getting pampered at our spa demos and mini treatments, or having a go at hands-on activities, all within the hotel’s glorious grounds.
“The day has been designed to showcase the wide range of high-quality experiences available at Mallory Court throughout the year, and give everyone the opportunity to enjoy all we have to offer and create special memories with friends and loved ones.”
Tickets can be booked by calling 01926 330 214. For more information visit www.mallory.co.uk/mallory-festival-and-family-day
