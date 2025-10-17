Marlowe’s classic highlights the price for greed and ambition

Marlowe’s play Dr Faustus is a well known classic. Dr Faustus [Catherine Grimhilde], an academic who wants to acquire the ultimate level of learning, knowledge and power, was willing to trade her soul for her ambitions, but the devil would come calling in 24 years for payment.

Dr Faustus

Performed at The Bear Pit Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, Thursday16 October 2025 [until Saturday 18 October].

Catherine Grimhilde

Mephistophilis [Paige Calvert], Lucifer’s aide-de-camp, acted as our guide throughout, giving soliloquies and accompanying Faustus as her companion on this journey. Paige’s diction, projection and delivery were superb and she had a marvellous bearing whenever she was on stage. She effortlessly conveyed a variety of emotions from humour to rage, and paradoxically a seeming anguish at the fate that she knew awaited Faustus.

Over time, Faustus’s focussed shifted from academic knowledge as she indulged in party tricks, using her powers to conjure historical figures such as Helen of Troy and Alexander the Great to impress . Catherine portrayed Faustus’s conflicting emotions and she gave the play a darkening tone as the time for repayment drew closer. However Catherine’s projection and clarity were lost by the intensity and speed of her delivery.

The other cast members played four or five parts each, which they did well with their very varied roles. Deanna Carr was especially impressive as The Seven Deadly Sins, convincingly portraying each one with a short vignette. Maya Foster was the most intimidating of the evil spirits. At the end it was she who carried Catherine off stage over her shoulder to eternal damnation as Faustus finally had to pay her dues.

Abigail Halden’s set worked very well, with less being more. The backdrop of Faustus’s study, a desk, two chairs and a book case were all that were needed for all the scenes, and it allowed the actors to move freely around the stage. Mephistophilis had made Faustus invisible so she could enter the Pope’s dining room and both cause mischief and right an injustice. The costumes of the Pope [Owen Watts] and the cardinals were very authentic, and Owen played that role particularly well. The only other male actor was Josh Caldicott, who did a grand job of being amongst other things buffoon and Faustus’s valet.

Rosie Pickering, Tara Wynne-Edwards, Owen Watts, Skye Witney, Maya Foster.

All the cast were almost word perfect in this lengthy play. Significant editing of some of the drinking scenes would not have diminished the plot and would have increased the tempo. It was appropriate that Paige delivered Mephistophilis’s final monologue to bookend the play and bring this tale to its conclusion.

Tickets from www.thebearpit.org.uk

Charles Essex