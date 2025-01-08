Massive 20th Year Anniversary Gig for Jilted Generation supported by Jaguar Skills, DJ Ratty and more... At The Assembly in Leamington Spa - Friday 7th March

Live performance from Prodigy's leading tribute!

2025 marks Jilted Generation's 20 year anniversary since their inception as the band embark on their 20 year tour, featuring an extra special show returning to Leamington Spa, the town where the band first emerged and began their rampage on the tribute scene.

This amazing show in Leamington Spa will see them joined by performances from Jaguar Skills, DJ Ratty, Spenser Taffs and Baktrak.

As Prodigy super fans themselves, Jilted Generation pay meticulous attention to detail ensuring and authentic and energetic experience for anyone who comes to one of their shows, from costume detail to replicated stage design and painstaking reworking and reproduction of the Prodigys’ back catalogue, this is as close as you can get to the real thing!

Jilted Generation perform as a full band matching the current lineup of the Prodigy including a live drummer, live guitarist, a ‘Liam Howlett’ on keys and a ‘Maxim’ on vocals.

Jilted Generation perform the whole diverse range of Prodigy tracks, from Out Of Space to Voodoo People, Invaders Must Die to Omen their sets span the whole career of The Prodigy.

To date, Jilted Generation have taken Europe by storm, commanding some iconic stages along the way, including visits to Malta, making an appearance on the national TV station, Ibiza – performing at the iconic Ibiza Rocks Hotel, several festivals across Holland, Belgium and Germany. One particular highlight of the bands travels was appearing at the Isle Of Wight festival, the same festival that the Prodigy had performed at some years earlier.

Due to the Prodigys’ multi genre influence, Jilted Generation have also landed bookings at large rave events such as Raindance and Fantazia hosted at venues such as Ministry Of Sound, Alexandra Palace and the SE1 club. Playing such events gave the band a chance to play Prodigy sets consisting of material from 1991-1995, a much loved period for the fans and band alike.

As the world saw the launch of the 5th Prodigy studio album; ‘Invaders Must Die’ This proved an exciting time for Jilted Generation. This helped breathe new life into the sets and proved to be an experimental time for the band as they got a first hand chance to experience how the new tracks slotted into their established set alongside the mainstay live songs such as ‘Out of Space’, ‘Voodoo People’, ‘Breathe’ and ‘Firestarter’.