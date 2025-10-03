Matt Parker kicks off maths comedy tour in Leamington Spa tonight

New York Times and Sunday Times best-seller Matt Parker talks a lot of maths. Now it's time for him to get in there and give the maths a really good doing. Following a smash hit run at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer, which saw the show named among the best reviewed comedy shows at the Festival, Matt Parker will be 'Getting Triggy With It' in venues around the UK this Autumn, starting at the Royal Spa Centre tonight (Friday 3rd October) as part of Leamington Spa Comedy Festival.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no privacy for Matt when he tries his best. When he programmed his own Christmas tree lights: 11,365,317 people watched the code crash (and counting). When he put his hand-crafted wordle-inspired calculations online, viewers stepped in to improve them by 40,832,277,770%. But he's not giving up. It's time he shaped-up and crawled out from under the square named after him. Come watch Matt Parker do the maths.

Getting Triggy with It: Matt Parker Does the Maths is the live show to accompany his most recent international best-selling book (#1 Best seller in the UK) Love Triangle: The Life-changing Magic of Trigonometry (out in paperback June 2025). As well as amusing insight into his love of triangles and hilarious adventures in crowdsourced maths, the show sees Matt take on AI and robots with his unique brand of nerdy enthusiasm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Parker is a stand-up comedian, best-selling author and a YouTuber with over 1.3 million subscribers and over 100 million views. He is a regular on Discovery’s Outrageous Acts of Science and BBC Radio 4’s More or Less and has been heard on BBC Radio 4’s Infinite Monkey Cage and The Museum of Curiosity. Matt has previously held world records for both the Rubik’s Cube and Space Invaders. He has flipped a coin 10,000 times, travelled to Antarctica, memorized π to hundreds of digits, and been stung by a bullet ant in the Amazon, all in the pursuit of maths.

Matt Parker

Matt’s first live show Humble Pi - was also among the best reviewed comedy shows at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe. As one third of science-comedy phenomenon Festival of the Spoken Nerd (with Helen Arney and Steve Mould), Matt has appeared on BBC2’s QI and created the BBC Radio 4 comedy show Domestic Science. Having performed at Shakespeare’s Globe, The British Library, TED, The Royal Institution, Latitude, James Randi’s ‘The Amaz!ng Meeting’ in Las Vegas, the trio currently host smash hit nerdy variety night An Evening of Unnecessary Detail.

Tickets for tonight's show 'Getting Triggy With It: Matt Parker Does The Maths' at the Royal Spa Centre are available at https://www.leamingtoncomedy.com/#/matt-parker-03-oct/