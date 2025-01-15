Medea at Loft Theatre - a timeless tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Medea, written by Euripides, and presented in a contemporary version by Ben Power, set in a stark Scandinavian setting, this ancient tale is brought into modern-day relevance, exploring themes of betrayal, revenge, and the consequences of unchecked passion.

The story follows Medea, a foreigner in a land that rejects her, as she navigates the aftermath of her husband’s betrayal and abandonment. She exacts horrific revenge that shakes the very foundations of the society that has rejected her.

A timeless tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance, that resonates just as powerfully today as it did over two millennia ago.

Directed by Craig Shelton, he explains how he has taken inspiration from both the Greek classic play and modern-day stories of deadly passion.

Medea (Julie-Ann Randell)

‘We seek to honour the conventions of Greek tragedy while also finding new relevance in today’s world. By examining timeless themes of betrayal, justice, and vengeance, we are reminded that tragedy is not just a genre of the past, but a mirror to the human condition. We invite you to join us on this dark, emotional journey and consider what it means to face the consequences of choices that seem beyond our control.’

Medea at The Loft Theatre, Leamington Spa

Wednesday 22nd January - Saturday 1st February 2025

Tickets £16-20 or free for 16-25 year olds

By Euripides A version by Ben Power, Directed by Craig Shelton

A non-professional production in association with MAGALLAWAY LIMITED FSO BEN POWER

The performance is 1 hour 30 with no interval. The Loft Theatre bar opens 45 minutes before the performance starts, and purchased drinks can be taken into the auditorium in plastic glasses. Ice creams and snacks will also be available to purchase.

The free ticket offer for 16-25 yr olds applies for this show.

We are delighted to continue our amazing offer of a free ticket per show for 16-25 year olds for all of Loft Theatre's productions in 2025.

Wednesday 22th January - Saturday 1st February 2025, with a performance each evening at 7:30pm, except Sunday 26th January, when the performance will be at 5pm.There will be no performance on Monday 27th January during the scheduled cast break.

Tickets can be booked online at any time via the Loft Theatre Company website (www.lofttheatrecompany.com), by emailing [email protected], or by calling 01926 830 680 (answer phone service). Free Ticket offer for 16- 25 yr olds - proof of age required; please email box office for more information.