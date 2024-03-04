Register
Mendelssohn’s Elijah, 23rd March, St Nicholas Church, Warwick

Warwick & Kenilworth Choral Society continue their 70th Anniversary season with Mendelssohn’s choral masterpiece: Elijah.
By Jenny LesterContributor
Published 4th Mar 2024, 09:08 GMT
Laura Bailie conducting, Soprano - Abigail Baylis, Mezzo-soprano - Rhiain Taylor, Tenor - Joe Yates, Bass - Matthew Nuttall, semi chorus - The Elgar Scholars, accompanied by The Godiva Ensemble, led by Alistair Kennedy, and Colin Druce on organ.

Saturday 23rd March, 7.30pm, St Nicholas Church, Church Street, Warwick CV34 4JD.

Tickets £15 (£5 students and under-18s) from www.ticketsource.co.uk/wkcs, on the door, Presto Music, Kenilworth Books, Warwick Books and 07523 911428.

