Mia Kelly and Blair Dunlop join forces for reciprocal tours

Mia Kelly and Blair Dunlop

Friday 7th February, Abbey Hill Reformed Church, Abbey Hill, Kenilworth, Warwicks. CV8 1LW. Doors: 19:00 Tickets: £17.50. Tree House Book Shop: 01926 855218

Two of the finest songwriters on the contemporary singer songwriter scene join forces for reciprocal tours. Five special nights of UK touring followed by six nights in Canada.

In an exciting transatlantic collaboration, alt-folk Canadian Mia Kelly and British singer-songwriter Blair Dunlop will embark on a series of intimate performances in the winter of 2025.

Having met in Kansas City in 2023, award-winning songwriters Blair Dunlop and Mia Kelly found an instant connection. This led to them co-writing Mia’s single – Meaning Well, a standout track from her sophomore album “To Be Clear” released in October 2024. The single received a nomination for Single of the Year for the 2025 Canadian Folk Music Awards.