Michael Morpurgo’s Farm Boy comes to The Albany Theatre in Coventry

The Albany Theatre are delighted to announce that Michael Morpurgo’s Farm Boy is coming to Coventry!

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The production is directed and adapted by Daniel Buckroyd, who first produced the show in 2010 for a critically acclaimed tour that included a run in New York. Plus, the Albany is offering a free child ticket when you buy an adult ticket on select dates!

Farm Boy is Michael Morpurgo’s sequel to his beloved masterpiece, War Horse. Morpurgo calls it his ‘home story’, set in the farm where he lives in Devon and based on real people he has encountered. This heartwarming and compelling narrative pays homage to the generation who fought in the First World War, the world they came home to and how that conflict affected them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a recent conversation with Buckroyd, Morpurgo spoke about how technology is interrupting relationships between older and younger people nowadays and how grandparents and grandchildren are spending less time sharing stories. Lichfield Garrick hopes that its production of Farm Boy can bring families together to share this story that seems to resonate so strongly across the generations.

Alan Booty and Jonathan Houlston in Farm Boy

The national tour of Farm Boy features the 2024 cast of two: Alan Booty and Jonathan Houlston. Alan Booty once again steps into the role of Grandpa. Alan’s career includes productions at the National Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre and performances with a host of regional and touring theatre companies, as well as on TV and film. Roles have ranged from King Lear at Brockley Jack Theatre (2019) to Hermann in a critically acclaimed run of his own play The Loaf, with Pogo Theatre (2023).

Jonathan Houlston returns as Grandson. Jonathan is a recent Royal Birmingham Conservatoire graduate, who has already built up a wealth of stage experience and acclaim having played Sidney Barnsley in The Making of Lucy and Ian in Holes. His screen credits include a memorable guest lead role in BBC’s Doctors and, as a founder of Mad Dragon Theatre Company, he performed in its debut production of his own play Physical Education.

Produced by Lichfield Garrick Theatre, the multi award-winning venue dedicated to bringing the arts and culture to communities across the West Midlands, this tour of Farm Boy is a chance to reach audiences further afield with this beautiful story.

Rehearsals are now underway and Farm Boy comes to the Albany Theatre in Coventry from Friday 25th April – Sunday 27th April 2025.