Midlands winner of the English garden magazine’s “Nation’s Favourite Garden” to welcome visitors

The Manor from the Walled Kitchen Garden

Priors Marston Manor The Green, Priors Marston CV47 7RH Saturday 7th June (10am-6pm) £7, chd free Afternoon tea, coffee & cake opening to the public to raise vital funds for National Garden Scheme’s palliative care charities, this outstanding garden has been enhanced by present owners Dr & Mrs Mark Cecil to relate to traditional Georgian manor gardens with pleasure grounds.

Here, visitors can explore the walled kitchen vegetable and cutting garden and abundantly stocked flower beds, then take a stroll to the lake, home to kingfishers and herons.

Snake’s head fritillary flourish in the wildflower meadows, ablaze with buttercup.

Cleverly-sited sculptures and artwork are a feature of this garden, where a circular walk leads back to the house with its elegant parterre, sunken terrace and impressive William Pye water feature.

Head Gardener Grange has a restful moment on the giant chair sculpture

Head gardener Grange Brundrit (pictured on the Henry Bruce giant chair) is clearly proud of his responsibilities as he strolls from greenhouse to fern nursery and through the intimate Contemplation Garden, sharing useful gardening tips en route. Copper wire roll, he reveals, is apparently indispensable in repelling slugs from lettuce beds…

Covid resulted in Grange’s retraining in horticulture after his 25 years as an engineer. A college contact then provided an introduction to the Manor where – coincidentally 15 years previously – Grange had lived in Priors Marston village and had even been married in the local church. Nowadays, this dedicated artisan commutes 1 hour 20 minutes each way to and from his Derbyshire home, with a 5.30am start to each working day.