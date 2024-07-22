Ministry of Sound brings Ibiza anthems to Coventry and Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the biggest names in global dance music is set to bring the classic sounds of Ibiza to Coventry this autumn.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ministry of Sound is bringing ‘Ibiza Anthems with Ellie Sax & Friends’ to the Indoor Arena at Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, 19 October, 2024.

Ellie Sax, one of the world’s most prominent dance music saxophonists, will front a group of seven musicians as they reimagine the greatest dance records of all time, taking people back to the white isle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legendary London venue Ministry of Sound was at the heart of the house music scene in the 1990s and has since gone on to host sell-out shows and parties worldwide.

Ellie Sax

The brand has teamed up with Ellie Sax to tell the story of dance music and its association with Ibiza.

The performance at Coventry Building Society Arena will take fans on a journey through a day on the party island, taking the audience from pool parties, to sunset lounges and ending the night in the island’s world famous superclubs.

Ellie Sax is known for performing around the world at festivals, clubs and exclusive private events. She has performed at beach clubs in Ibiza, moonlight raves in the Caribbean and headlined clubs in New York, Marbella, Portugal, The Cote D’Azur, Croatia and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans are encouraged to lose themselves by reliving their favourite Ibiza anthems, with the show set to include tracks from Faithless, Eric Prydz, Becky Hill, The Shapeshifters, Daft Punk, Robin S, Fisher and more.

Ellie Sax said: “We can't wait to bring Ministry of Sound Ibiza Anthems to Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday 19 October. We will be bringing all the greatest dance records from the famous White Isle.

“See you all there!”

The show is presented by Coalition Presents and joins the growing schedule of live events at Coventry Building Society Arena under its CBS Live brand.

Jenni Ford, Director of Sales and Marketing at Coventry Building Society Arena, added: “While the sun will have set on the peak season in Ibiza, the party will only just be getting started as we bring the Balearic vibes to Coventry Building Society Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we can’t promise the sun in our Indoor Arena, we can promise it will be an incredible night and take everyone on a trip down memory lane with music that has provided the soundtrack to summers in Ibiza for the last 30 years.”

The show is presented by Coalition Presents and joins the growing schedule of live events at Coventry Building Society Arena under its CBS Live brand.

Ministry of Sound Ibiza Anthems with Ellie Sax & Friends is a fully-standing event and for over 18s only.

Early bird tickets are priced at £35 plus booking fees. Second release tickets will be £43 plus booking fees.

Tickets are now on sale and available from https://www.eticketing.co.uk/cbsarena/Events.