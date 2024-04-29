Monthly Grief Walk & Talk
Monthly grief walk and talks on the last Sunday of every month in Warwickshire.Creating a safe and welcoming space for individuals to openly discuss their experiences with grief and loss.
Grief is a personal and unique journey for everyone however it can often be isolating. The aim of these walks are to help reduce isolation and bring people together that would benefit from being with a group of people that appreciate their experience.
It is a free event for anyone that thinks they will benefit is welcome to attend.
Individuals that would like to join can send an email for details.
email: [email protected]