Mother and daughter duo launch new business for pregnant and new parents

After giving birth to her third child, Alex recognised that there wasn’t a space for pregnant couples and new parents to get together, learn and make new friendships, thus The Little Bears Company was born.

With her mum Cheryl's knowledge and expertise, and after completing a baby massage and yoga course accredited by the Royal College of Midwives, they set up business together to offer antenatal education, breastfeeding support, Mummy MOTs and baby massage and baby yoga classes.

Whilst Cheryl worked as a senior lecturer at Northampton University training the next generation of midwives and Alex was on maternity leave, they launched in January of this year and have started to build a community of clients that feel supported and informed.

Cheryl, conducting one of her antenatal classes

One recent client said, “As first time parents, we fully appreciated the expertise offered to us from yourself and Cheryl.

The class offered an interactive and supportive environment where our questions were not just welcomed but were encouraged.

Cheryl is not only extremely knowledgeable but is also compassionate about the pregnancy and childbirth journey.

My partner and I have left the class feeling empowered, informed and supported.

To all expectant parents, I wholeheartedly recommend investing in this invaluable source”