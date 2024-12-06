Murder Mystery and Mayhem at The Bridge House Theatre, Warwick

Two actors provide a host of classic characters in a warm and witty spoof thriller

Done to Death, by Jove is a spoof murder mystery created and performed by Nicholas Collett and Gavin Robertson at Warwick’s lovely Bridge House Theatre. For one night only we were treated to a host of characters from the days of classic crime stories: Holmes and Watson, Miss Marple, Hercule Poirot, and a range of suspects and villains from all classes, too. All played by two actors whose smooth syncopation was so effortless they could have been one, or indeed a whole troupe.

There was a plot, sort of, which had something to do with the mysterious death of an aristocrat in a country house somewhere. And a premise, which was that the theatre company van had broken down on the M6 leaving just the two actors to play the whole show. Which they did, largely aided and abetted by a series of coats and hats. It’s amazing what a change of hat can do to transform a character before your very eyes. That is, when the actors are as accomplished as Collett and Robertson.

The show reminded me slightly of music hall, especially in the repartee between those on stage and those off. That and pantomime, especially when members of the audience were invited on stage to ‘act’ a line or two from the various characters. It played up its self-awareness with a quaint, slightly old-fashioned charm that was endearing.

Nicholas Collett and Gavin Robertson in Done To Death, By Jove

There weren’t many belly laughs. But then it wasn’t that kind of show. It was the sort that kept the audience smiling throughout. The timing and the jokes were finely pitched between outright slapstick and familiar parody. There was perhaps a nod to The Play That Goes Wrong, but without the extravagant stage props. The feeling was warm rather than outrageous, human rather than technical.

The Bridge House Theatre has an attractive programme of community projects, shows and professional touring theatre. Definitely a venue to keep your eye on.