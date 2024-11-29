National Grief Awareness Week - 2nd-8th December
Lighting Leamington Orange for National Grief Awareness Week.
During National Grief Awareness week, an annual campaign created by the Good Grief Trust in 2019, to shine a light on the impact of grief at one of the most difficult times of year; helping us to open up about bereavement and encourage those struggling to access support.
From 2nd -8th December the band stand and Royal Spa Centre in Leamington will be lit orange to acknowledge this event and remind us all to open up a conversation about grief.