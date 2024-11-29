National Grief Awareness Week - 2nd-8th December

By Clare Spiers
Contributor
Published 29th Nov 2024, 12:31 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 12:36 BST
What to say and what o avoid saying to someone that's grieving.What to say and what o avoid saying to someone that's grieving.
Lighting Leamington Orange for National Grief Awareness Week.

During National Grief Awareness week, an annual campaign created by the Good Grief Trust in 2019, to shine a light on the impact of grief at one of the most difficult times of year; helping us to open up about bereavement and encourage those struggling to access support.

From 2nd -8th December the band stand and Royal Spa Centre in Leamington will be lit orange to acknowledge this event and remind us all to open up a conversation about grief.

